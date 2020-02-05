Pair who 'tortured, raped' sex workers detained

Two Bulgarian men accused of brutally torturing and sexually assaulting female sex workers face a string of criminal charges including rape, abduction, grievous bodily harm as well as theft.



Police said the two suspects were arrested in Athens on Tuesday. They are alleged to have set up meetings with foreign sex workers before detaining them and violently abusing them.

The men reportedly used iron bars, knives and screwdrivers to torture the women, who were left with head injuries, a perforated eardrum and a broken arm, before raping them.



They then robbed them of any valuables and credit cards while also contacting the victims’ relatives and demanding cash for their release.

Three of their suspected victims were found tied up in a disused office space in Athens after passers-by heard their cries and alerted police.