Greek public sector workers to strike over pension bill on Feb. 18

The civil servants’ union ADEDY has called a 24-hour strike for February 18 in protest at the conservative government’s legislation on pensions which is to go before a vote in Parliament this month.



According to ADEDY, the bill perpetuates austerity measures introduced by governments during the crisis years, including auxiliary pension cuts of up to 50 percent.



The union is calling for the revocation of all pension cuts imposed during the country’s financial crisis, the return of the so-called 13th and 14th pension payments to civil servants, a state guarantee for the disbursement of all state pensions and a ban on the privatization of the state social security system.