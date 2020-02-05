2020 Delphi Economic Forum launches on March 5

Over 500 speakers and some 3,000 participants representing 32 countries are expected to attend the 2020 Delphi Economic Forum, organizers said on Wednesday, an annual event held at the city of Delphi between March 5 and 8.

The central topic of the 5th Delphi Economic Forum is titled "Action with a Vision," and will be developed under five themes:



- Geopolitics and changes in the balance of power, and developments in the Southeast Mediterranean

- The future of the European Union and the priorities of the new commission

- Technological developments and future trends

- Sustainable development goals and global challenges

- Greece: Structural reforms, development and investment

The forum runs under the auspices of Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, who together with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to address the forum on March 5.