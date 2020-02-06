Snowfall in Thessaloniki as cold snap takes hold

A man fits snow chains to his car tires on a roadside in the Thessaloniki suburb of Hortiatis on Wednesday. Temperatures plunged on Wednesday across the country, ending a week of unseasonably mild conditions. The cold front that swept into Greece from the north also brought strong winds to some parts. Strong southerlies on the island of Crete on Wednesday forced an aircraft en route to Iraklio to land in Hania instead where the winds were less intense. Temperatures are forecast to drop further on Thursday and Friday, with more snowfall, particularly in northern Greece but also in the mountains around Attica. [Dimitris Tosidis/ANA-MPA]