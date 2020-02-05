ATHEX: Stock rebound continues on thinner trade

For a second day in a row the Greek bourse benchmark continued its recovery without the support of bank stocks on Wednesday, although mid-session gains had shrunk by the end of what was a fairly slow day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 920.99 points, adding 0.46 percent to Tuesday’s 916.75 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.30 percent to 2,302.36 points.

Nevertheless the banks index fell 0.31 percent, exclusively due to Alpha’s 1.80 percent decline. Meanwhile, Piraeus grew 0.62 percent, Eurobank earned 0.48 percent and National augmented 0.41 percent.

GEK Terna improved 2.20 percent, OPAP collected 1.59 percent, Aegean Air rose 1.57 percent, Terna Energy grabbed 1.56 percent and Fourlis climbed 1.39 percent. Ellaktor was down 0.56 percent.

In total 66 stocks posted gains, 33 suffered losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 53.1 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 68.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.24 percent to close at 66.76 points.