Greece expresses condolences over deadly avalanche in Turkey

Greece's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed its condolences to the people and government of Turkey after an avalanche slammed into a mountain in eastern Turkey killing 38 people, including the rescue crews who rushed to help those trapped.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic news of the avalanche accident in eastern Turkey. We express our heartfelt condolences to the victims' families and to the people and government of Turkey," the ministry said in a tweet.



"Our thoughts are with the families of the missing and the rescue teams fighting to save lives."