Two rescued from apartment fire in southern Athens

Two women were rescued from a blaze that broke out in a fifth-floor apartment in Athens' southern suburb of Palio Faliro on Thursday morning.

According to the fire service, the fire started shortly after 8 a.m. in the apartment located at the corner of Proteos and Mouson Streets. Firemen evacuated one woman from the balcony and the other from the building's roof where she had fled.



One of the rescuees has sustained light burns while the second had breathing difficulties and was transferred to a local hospital.

Other residents were able to evacuate the building by themselves from the main stairway, the fire service said.

A large firefighting unit consisting of 18 men and five vehicles were at the scene, while crews have stopped traffic on Proteos Street.