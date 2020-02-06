Greece confirms first swine fever case in Serres

Greek health authorities were on alert on Thursday after confirming the first African swine fever (ASF) case at a small pig farm in the region of Serres, northeastern Greece.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced on Wednesday that the disease was recorded in a family business.

Authorities send tissues of the dead pig to the Athens Veterinary Center, a reference laboratory for the diagnosis of the disease, that confirmed the infection.

In an emergency meeting held at the ministry on Wednesday, Agriculture and Food Minister Makis Voridis and other officials announced a series of measures to contain the spread of ASF to other regions.

The export of all swine products including meat, food, sperm and eggs, utensils and other related waste from the Serres prefecture is banned, effective immediately, and no living pigs can be tranferred out of the region.

In addition, Serres prefecture veterinarian centers, police, port and government authorities have been placed on alert.

Voridis wil hold an unscheduled press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m. to brief journalists on the case.

African swine disease is highly contagious among pigs but does not harm humans.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, ASF has now spread to over 50 countries.