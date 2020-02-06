Athens mayor unfolds vision for capital in Harvard talk

Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis presented his vision for the Greek capital during a discussion at the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies, in Harvard, this week.

Bakoyannis said his plan for “Reinventing Athens” was created after speaking with local residents in his pre-election campaign.

“They wanted a city that was safe and secure, a city that’s clean, a city that’s well-lit, a city that they could be proud of,” he was quoted as saying by the Harvard Gazette during the event which was held last Tuesday.

He said his plan includes restoring a sense of security in neglected neighborhods, reopening primary healthcare centers, reclaiming or creating green areas and banning cars from certain parts of the city.