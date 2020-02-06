Chinese embassy says working with Greek authorities to prevent coronavirus spread

The Chinese Embassy in Greece is closely cooperating with Greek authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Ambassador Zhang Qiyue said in a briefing in Athens on Thursday, adding that there was "no reason for panic."

The embassy is working with the ministries health and foreign affairs to facilitate prevention and control efforts, as well as to provide consular assistance to Chinese citizens in need, she said.

"As for Chinese living in Greece, the embassy is working closely with the Chinese community, creating an information exchange network targeted at all Chinese citizens in Greece, inviting those who have spent the last few weeks in Hubei to postpone their return and others to exercise self-understanding for at least two weeks after returning to Greece," she said.

"The disease can be prevented, controlled and treated," the ambassador noted, adding: "Although the virus has infected many people, the mortality rate in China is much lower than that of other infectious diseases such as Ebola, SARS and MERS."

Qiyue also said the embassy has informed Air China to carry out rigorous passenger health checks during boarding in Beijing and to report any suspicious cases to the Greek health authorities.

The ambassador also noted that the Chinese government has taken very strong measures to limit the epidemic, with group travel inside and outside the country suspended and mass gatherings cancelled.

