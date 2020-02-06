Teen who jumped off Perama pier to avoid arrest found hiding

A 15-year-old teenager who jumped into the sea at the port of Perama, western Attica, to avoid being captured by officers looking for two theft suspects was found hidden at the pier.

The incident unfolded shortly after midnight on Wednesday during a police chase, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Officers were able to detain one of the suspects, a male aged 17, while the second person jumped into the sea.

A Coast Guard vessel and an underwater missions unit were dispatched to find him.

Both youngsters were transferred to the port authority where they are being held.