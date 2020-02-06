BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Lagarde confident ECB will eventually buy Greek debt

TAGS: Banking, Economy

The Greek economy continues to improve and chances are rising that the European Central Bank will eventually buy its debt under its asset purchase scheme, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

“If the situation continues to improve and based on the criteria that we apply to all those purchases, I’m fairly confident that Greek bonds will become eligible as well,” Lagarde told the European Parliament’s committee on economic affairs.

Greek bonds are currently ineligible for purchases as they are rated ‘junk’ by all major rating agencies, failing a key ECB criteria.

[Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 