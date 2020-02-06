As temperatures plummet, snow covers mountainous regions in Greece

The regional authorities of Achaia, western Greece, were urging drivers on Thursday to use snow chains if travelling near the area of Kalavryta, as a cold front brought freezing temperatures around the country.

State-run news agency ANA-MPA reported that snow chains were required when travelling from Kalavryta to Diakopto, Patras and Halandritsa.

The Achaia municipality said it had deployed winter service vehicles to clear the roads from the frost, noting that traffic has not been disrupted.

Snow has also covered the Pelion mountain range in the southeastern part of Thessaly, central Greece, reaching 30 centimetres at the village of Hania, near the peak, but roads remained open.

At the same time, winds prevented the passenger ferry Express Skiathos, servicing the Sporades island complex, from docking at the port of Skopelos.