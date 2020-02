Greece’s Alpha Bank was set to price a 500 million euro Tier 2 bond issue at a yield of 4.25 percent, according to a lead manager.

The Greek lender received around 5.5 billion euros of investor demand for the subordinated bond issue, the lead manager said.

Pricing is expected later on Thursday via lead managers Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan and NatWest Markets.

[Reuters]