Technopolis Vinyl Market | Athens | February 7-9

The City of Athens’ Technopolis multispace in the downtown neighborhood of Gazi launches its latest edition of the Vinyl Market in the buildings of the former gasworks plant this weekend. New collections and new releases will be available for purchase from a large range of music styles and backgrounds, including rock, soul, funk, jazz, Latin, blues, ethnic and electronica, among others. Well-known DJs will be working the vinyl on old-school turntables installed for the occasion. The event is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Entrance is free.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300