Dutch-Greek singer Stefania Liberakakis poses for portraits in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Thursday. The 17-year-old will represent Greece in the upcoming 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). The ESC 2020 will take place at the Rotterdam Ahoy and consist of two semi-finals, to be held on May 12 and 14, and a grand final on May 16. Musicians representing 41 countries will take part in the competition. [EPA]