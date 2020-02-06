COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Town of Karditsa boasts Thessaly's first car recharging station

TAGS: Transport, Energy, Environment

Karditsa in central Greece has installed Thessaly’s first charging station for electric vehicles. The station’s units feature double sockets, allowing them to charge two vehicles at the same time.

However, users will have to use their own cables to charge up. Financial support for the project was provided by the Green Fund.

“We are turning the need for sustainable, urban and interurban mobility into reality,” said Karditsa Mayor Vassilis Tsakos.

