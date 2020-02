Lieutenant General Stefanos Kolokouris has been appointed the new chief of the Hellenic Fire Service following a session of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA).

Prior to his appointment, Kolokouris was the service’s deputy chief of operations and had participated in several responses to major fires and earthquakes in the capital and other parts of the country.

He replaces the current fire service chief Vassilis Matthaiopoulos.