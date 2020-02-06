Turkey ‘determined’ to expand gas exploration drive to Libya’s offshore waters

Turkey plans to expand its gas exploration efforts drive to Libya’s offshore waters, Ibrahim Kalin, a Turkish presidential spokesman said Thursday according to reports.



He reportedly said that the country, which is already engaged in a contentious hydrocarbon exploration drive in the Eastern Mediterranean, will conduct seismic research in the area designated by the maritime boundaries delineation deal it signed in November with Libya’s Tripoli-based government.



“We are determined on this issue,” Kalin was quoted as saying.