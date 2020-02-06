NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey ‘determined’ to expand gas exploration drive to Libya’s offshore waters

TAGS: Turkey, Energy

Turkey plans to expand its gas exploration efforts drive to Libya’s offshore waters, Ibrahim Kalin, a Turkish presidential spokesman said Thursday according to reports.

He reportedly said that the country, which is already engaged in a contentious hydrocarbon exploration drive in the Eastern Mediterranean, will conduct seismic research in the area designated by the maritime boundaries delineation deal it signed in November with Libya’s Tripoli-based government.

“We are determined on this issue,” Kalin was quoted as saying.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 