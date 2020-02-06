NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tremor rattles southern Greece

TAGS: Earthquake

A moderate tremor with a preliminary magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale struck near the town of Kalavrita in southern Greece after 8 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the automatic report of the incident from the National Observatory's Geodynamic Institute, the earthquake struck at 8.06 p.m. and its epicenter was 18 kilometers to the northeast of Kalavrita, at a depth of 5 kilometers.


There were no reports of damage or injuries.

