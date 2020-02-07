The raid conducted on Thursday by a team of inspectors from the Capital Market Commission on the northern Athens headquarters of disgraced jeweler Folli Follie was absolutely necessary, but it was also long overdue.

The authorities have shown an inexplicable hesitancy toward shedding light on one of the biggest scandals ever to hit the Greek business community. There is no doubt that this delay is a blow to their institutional credibility.

However, they should also consider that it harms the country's image, making Greece appear unable to ensure the most rudimentary checks and balances in the market just as it’s trying to attract healthy and productive investments.

