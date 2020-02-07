Thessaloniki metro project said to be finally on track

Greece’s northern port city of Thessaloniki will have its own metro system ready by 2023, General Secretary of Public Works Giorgos Karayiannis said Thursday during a worksite inspection. Karayiannis said works are progressing at a fast pace, adding that he was optimistic the studies for the removal of antiquities found during the construction of Venizelos station will be quickly wrapped up following the approval of the country’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS). Work on the notoriously delayed project began in 2006. Karayiannis was accompanied by Attiko Metro President Nikos Tachiaos and its CEO Nikos Kouretas. [ANA-MPA]