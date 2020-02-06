PM hails progress in crime crackdown

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday congratulated Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis for enforcing the conservative government’s plan to crack down on crime, claiming that “a sense of security is being restored in Greek society.”

He made his comments during a meeting with Chrysochoidis and other ministers aimed at taking stock of the government’s achievements between July, when it was elected, and December.

Among the measures taken by the ministry to boost safety in Greek neighborhoods was bolstering police presence on the streets, with 1,500 new special guards hired to the force.

Chrysochoidis, for his part, said his department had striven “from day one” to improve safety in cities and provinces, noting that 2,700 officers had been moved to Athens alone.

The approval of a new law overhauling the country’s civil protection authority was also hailed as a landmark measure.