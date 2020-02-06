Vandals target home of Skai journalist
Unknown assailants have targeted the home of prominent Skai TV and radio commentator Aris Portosalte, according to a post he made on Twitter late Thursday.
“Rouvikonas’ fascist assault squads [carried out] a terrorist raid at the entrance of my apartment block. Democracy in danger,” the journalist tweeted, referring to the anti-establishment group.
There was no immediate claim by the group.
Τα φασιστικά τάγματα εφόδου του Ρουβίκωνα σε τρομοκρατική επιδρομή απόψε στην είσοδο της πολυκατοικίας μου.— ArisPortosalte (@ArisPortosalte) February 6, 2020
Η Δημοκρατία σε κίνδυνο.. pic.twitter.com/2H0JnX2TAd