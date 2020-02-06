NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Vandals target home of Skai journalist

Unknown assailants have targeted the home of prominent Skai TV and radio commentator Aris Portosalte, according to a post he made on Twitter late Thursday.

“Rouvikonas’ fascist assault squads [carried out] a terrorist raid at the entrance of my apartment block. Democracy in danger,” the journalist tweeted, referring to the anti-establishment group.

There was no immediate claim by the group.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 