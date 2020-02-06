ATHEX: Slight rise for benchmark

The tug-of-war between buyers and sellers lasted all day at the Greek bourse on Thursday, with the closing auctions seeing buyers edging ahead to secure the benchmark a marginal increase on its third consecutive day of growth, while daily turnover continued to decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 921.45 points, adding just 0.05 percent to Wednesday’s 920.99 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.16 percent to 2,306.10 points.

The banks index had to deal with a rather negative report on the sector by Goldman Sachs, ending the day with a marginal drop of 0.03 percent. Alpha capitalized on its successful Tier II bond issue to advance 1.14 percent, while Piraeus dropped 2.39 percent, Eurobank eased 0.24 percent and National slipped 0.14 percent.

In total 48 stocks had gains, 44 took losses and 32 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 52.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 53.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.51 percent to close at 66.42 points.