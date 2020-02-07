Police crack down on cars parked on wheelchair ramps

Police handout photo.

Police in Athens and Thessaloniki have responded to a rising number of complaints about cars being parked on wheelchair ramps at pedestrian crossings with targeted operations that led to dozens of fines.

According to an announcement on Thursday, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and officers of the municipal police forces in the two cities carried out joint operations to locate offenders.

In downtown Athens on Wednesday afternoon alone, officers took the license plates off 31 cars and had two of the vehicles towed for obstructing traffic as well as access to wheelchair ramps.

The operation in the port city of Piraeus took place last week and resulted in 49 violations being recorded, with 21 vehicles being removed.

More such operations are being planned in both cities over the coming week in a bid to send the message that such offenses – which come under the category of “antisocial violations” in the traffic code and are therefore treated more severely – will not be tolerated. Offenders are stripped of their driving licenses for two months and fined up to 200 euros.