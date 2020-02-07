PM vows to end ‘unacceptable tax siege’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined the government's determination to lower the tax burden in Greece, telling a conference on the “The Future of Retail” organized by the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) that his first priority will be to “end the unacceptable tax siege” on individuals and business especially.

“Our plan, as we have presented it, is comprehensive, with tax and insurance interventions that benefit the taxpayer, those paying state insurance and pensioners,” Mitsotakis said.

“The ENFIA [property tax] has already fallen by 22 percent, a year earlier than we had pledged, the corporate tax rate has already fallen from 28 percent to 24 percent and the dividend tax from 10 percent to 5 percent, in addition to 1.2 billion euros in tax cuts voted in the 2020 budget, of which 700 million concern business community – large, medium- and small-sized companies,” the premier added.



He noted that both value and volume of retail sales was moving in the right direction, reflecting the overall optimistic climate in the market.

“But I have no illusions,” he added. “It is a long haul, given the current situation and the possibilities that exist. The retail share of national income is now over 10 percent. The jobs offered exceed 700,000, or 18 percent of all employees.”

Mitsotakis also noted the retail sector's “unique social distribution.”

“You are the middle class of the country that has come under pressure but has endured the years of crisis. The retail trade has always been a measure of the country's prosperity, a tradition that has to be creatively adapted to the needs of the overall transformation of the Greek and international economy,” he said. [ANA-MPA]

