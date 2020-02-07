Haig Yazdjian | Athens | February 8

Oud virtuoso Haig Yazdjian will be on stage at The Zoo in the northern suburb of Halandri on Saturday, February 8, where the Syrian-Greek musician will present a set that blends different musical landscapes and eras. Yazdjian is one of the most important composers of the Greek world-jazz scene. He will be accompanied by Thanos Chatzianagnostou on drums, Giannis Papadopoulos on piano, Petros Varthakouris on bass and Tasos Poulios on the kanun and vocals. The concert starts at 10.30 p.m. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr or call 690.895.3101 (after 1 p.m.).



The Zoo Athens, 45 Zoodochou Pigis, Halandri, tel 210.674.5375