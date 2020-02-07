The Soul of Epirus | Thessaloniki | February 8

Clarinetist Petroloukas Chalkias and laouto player Vasilis Kostas get together at the Emilios Riadis Hall of the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Saturday, February 8, to perform “The Soul of Epirus,” a concert constituting a dialogue between the two instruments. The concert will center around music from the northern Greek region of Epirus, characterized by the New York Times as “the world’s most beguiling folk music.” The pair will play a selection from a vast repertoire going back to the early 1900s, focusing on songs by composer and clarinet player Kitsos Harisiadis, one of the most emblematic figures in Epirote music. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Ticket prices range from 12 to 15 euros. For bookings, visit www.ticketservices.gr.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 231.089.5800, www.tch.gr