Yiannis Niarros | Athens | February 10

After performing his one-man stand-up musical comedy show “Life Before Grammys” to a full house at the Gialino Music Theater earlier this month, award-winning Greek actor Yiannis Niarros has added another night on Monday, February 10, due to popular demand. In “Life Before Grammys,” the actor-musician known for his roles in “Tyrant” (2014), “Notias” (2016) and “Dirty Harry” (2016) talks about his relationship with art, music and love, while venturing into a variety of musical styles and theatrical numbers along with a few special guests. The show begins at 9.30 p.m. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.



Gialino Music Theater, 143 Syngrou, Nea Smyrni, tel 210.931.5600