The Magic of Vivaldi | Athens | February 10

Italian Mezzo-soprano Romina Basso, a leading performer of Vivaldi’s work, will be joined by the Camerata Friends of Music Orchestra under award-winning maestro Markellos Chryssicos on the main stage of the Greek National Opera at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens on Monday, February 10. The concert will feature arias and concerti by the great Venetian composer. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 10 to 15 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.snfcc.org/en and ticketservices.gr or call 210.723.4567.



Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000