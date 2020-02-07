PM: Top priority to end 'unacceptable tax siege' of Greeks

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his government's first priority is to "end the unacceptable tax siege" of taxpayers and businesses.

"Our planning, as we have presented it, is comprehensive. Tax and insurance interventions that benefit the taxpayer, those paying state insurance and pensioners," he told a conference on the "Future of Retail," organised the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE).

Mitsotakis pointed to the lowering by 22 percent of the unified property tax ENFIA a year earlier than the government had pledged, the fall in the corporate tax rate from 28 percent to 24 percent and of the dividend tax from 10 percent to 5 percent, in addition to 1.2 billion euros in tax cuts voted in the 2020 budget, of which 700 million concern businesses.

He noted that both the value and volume of retail sales were moving in the right direction, reflecting the overall optimistic climate in the market.

"But I have no illusions. It is a long haul, given the current situation and the possibilities that exist. The retail share of national income is now over 10 pct. The jobs offered exceed 700,000, or 18 percent of all employees,” he said.