Minus zero temperatures in northern Greece

A cold front that swept into Greece on Friday brought subzero temperatures and frost to many parts, mostly in Western Macedonia.



The Meteo weather service of the National Observatory of Athens recorded the lowest temperatures on Friday morning in Neos Kafkasos in the municipality of Florina (-13.7C) and the town of Florina itself (-11.3C).

In Kato Nevrokopi, a village in the regional unit of Drama, northern Greece, temperatures dropped to -10.8 degrees, in Mavrolithari in Fokida, central Greece, it fell to -10 and in Agios Pavlos in Imathia it was -9.7 degrees Celsius.



Conditions are forecast to improve from tomorrow.