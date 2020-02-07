Police slaps fines on drivers blocking wheelchair ramps, crossings

Police in Athens and Piraeus have responded to a rising number of complaints about cars being parked on wheelchair ramps at pedestrian crossings with targeted operations that have led to dozens of fines.

According to an announcement on Thursday, officers of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and municipal police forces in the two cities carried out joint operations to locate offenders.

In downtown Athens on Wednesday afternoon alone, officers took the license plates off 31 cars and had two vehicles towed for obstructing traffic as well as access to wheelchair ramps.

An operation in Piraeus last week resulted in 49 violations being recorded, with 21 vehicles being removed. More such operations are planned over the coming week.