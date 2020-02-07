New suspect coronavirus case in Athens tests negative

Greek health authorities were briefly on alert on Friday after a man with symptoms resembling those of the novel coronavirus which first emerged in Wuhan, China and has killed more than 630 people, was admitted to the Evangelismos Hospital.



However the 22-year-old man tested negative for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile the Greek government steps up preparations for the possible arrival in the country of the coronavirus, called 2019-nCoV, health workers are using infrared thermometers at Athens International Airport to check the temperature of travelers from China and other destinations, as fever is a sign of infection.