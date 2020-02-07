Trial for seven over threats against migrants in Lesvos

Seven residents of Lesvos who are alleged to have used clubs and other weapons to intimidate migrants near the island’s reception facility at Moria were released pending trial on Friday, after defending themselves before a prosecutor.

The five Greeks and a Bulgarian and a Romanian national face charges of illegal weapons possession, membership of a criminal organization and violation of anti-racism laws.

They were given a trial date of January 14, 2021.

Police arrested them on Thursday night outside the Moria camp where migrants have staged several protests this year.

Officers confiscated wooden bats and a metal rod. They are seeking another two suspects – both minors.