There is no distinction between symbolic and actual violence. There can be no legitimate intimidation.

The link between “symbolic” and bloody terrorism has been proven many times in Greece. That is why the condemnation of such acts must be unanimous and unequivocal.

Whoever hesitates to condemn such threatening slogans and actions will end up becoming one of the victims. It is disheartening and dangerous that some people have not yet learned this important lesson.{TXT_ART}