ATHEX: Week’s stock gains erased in one session

Greek stocks suffered a significant drop on Friday, wiping out almost all the gains registered by the bourse benchmark over the course of the week. The decline was led by the banks index, which posted a 4.42 percent weekly loss.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 910.91 points, shedding 1.14 percent from Thursday’s 921.45 points. On a weekly basis it rose just 0.01 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.16 percent to 2,279.30 points and the banks index slumped 3.64 percent.

Piraeus tumbled 5.72 percent, Eurobank gave up 3.51 percent, Alpha Bank sank 3.39 percent, National lost 3.06 percent, Viohalco fell 2.81 percent and Ellaktor eased 2.71 percent. OTE advanced 2 percent, Aegean Air grew 1.91 percent and Jumbo climbed 0.70 percent.

In total 33 stocks reported gains, 68 sustained losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last seven sessions, amounting to 51.6 million euros, down from Thursday’s 52.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.45 percent to close at 66.12 points.