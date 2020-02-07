From left to right, Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Constantine Michalos, European Commissioner for the economy Paolo Gentiloni, and European Parliament Vice-President Dimitris Papadimoulis.

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday in Athens that the Commission is about to upgrade its projection on Greek growth.

The Italian official told an event on the presentation of the Commission’s European Green Deal Investment Plan that Brussels, in its winter forecasts next week, will bring its Greek growth estimate higher, and closer to the Bank of Greece’s projection of 2.5 percent for 2020. The budget projects a growth of 2.8 percent.

The Commissioner also referred to the conclusions of the recent assessment of the Greek economy in the context of the enhanced surveillance, that will be presented later this month, saying that “I have reasons to believe the presentation will be positive.”

Gentiloni spoke after inaugurating the “Europe Is Here” information point at the headquarters of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry.