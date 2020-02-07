'Greece 2021' committee presents its logo

The head of the "Greece 2021" committee on the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence (1821), Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, presented on Friday the logo of the committee.

The logo shows a ribbon forming the number "2" flowing through the "1", standing for the -21 suffix of 1821-20121.

In a video filmed at the Acropolis Museum, Angelopoulos-Daskalaki said the anniversary "is not simply history, but a great opportunity to escape daily reality, celebrate - as Greeks know best - and to remember where we started from; to realize where we stand and decide where we want to go."

She noted that although "we each have different memories, lives and dreams, all of us make up Greece."

The official page of "Greece 2021", is http://www.greece2021.gr

[ANA-MPA]