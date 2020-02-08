Mild weather to return on Monday

After a cold snap that brought icy conditions, snow and strong winds to many parts of the country toward the end of the week, temperatures are set to rise from Monday.



In Athens, temperatures are forecast to rise to 16 degrees Celsius on Monday, rising to 19C on Wednesday, while northern Greece, which saw a low of -14C last week, can expect temperatures to rise to between 12 and 14C.



Next weekend is to bring another cold snap in the north with a smaller drop in temperatures in Athens and other parts of the country.