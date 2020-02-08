Court employees protest understaffing, work conditions

Court employees are to stage daily two-hour walkouts from Monday in protest at what they say are unacceptable working conditions.



The walkouts, scheduled to be between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., are expected to disrupt court proceedings.



Among other things, workers are protesting understaffing and “dangerous and unhealthy working conditions” for court staff, citing old and buildings that are not maintained and an antiquated administrative system that perpetuates a backlog of cases.