Ex-prosecutor to resume her testimony in Novartis probe

Former appeals court prosecutor Georgia Tsatani is on Monday to resume her testimony before a parliamentary committee probing possible political interference in the Novartis investigation by former alternate justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos.



Last week Tsatani accused Papangelopoulos of trying to interfere in her work and using threatening language against her.



According to sources, Tsatani referred to a bomb attack on her home in October 2016 that was claimed by guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, saying that several of the references to her in the proclamation issued by the group after the attack resembled language used by Papangelopoulos in his attempted interventions.



Responding to the leaked testimony, Papangelopoulos accused Tsatani of lying and claimed that she was known for exercising her duties with bias toward conservative New Democracy.



Μeanwhile, former general inspector of public administration Maria Papaspyrou has rebuffed claims by another former prosecutor, Ioannis Angelis, that she and former Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou had been aware of plans to remand three politicians in custody ahead of last year’s general election in connection with the Novartis probe.