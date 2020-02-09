PM lays foundation stone for Crete’s new airport

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Infrastructure Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis are seen holding trowels, waiting to lay the foundation stone for Crete’s new international airport at Kasteli, on Saturday. "This airport will be the best airport in the country. End of story. The most modern, the most environmentally friendly, one that will incorporate the latest technologies," Mitsotakis said at the ceremony. He said the new airport is located in the heart of the Eastern Mediterranean, less than four hours from the capitals of Western Europe and from large cities in the Middle East and North Africa, meaning it has the potential to become a regional hub. [Dimitris Papamitsos/ANA-MPA/PM's office]