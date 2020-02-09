Turkey's Akar: Greece's unlawful actions prevent common approach

Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar has said that Greece's actions make finding common ground with Turkey difficult.

In an interview to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Sunday, Akar said Greece has stationed armed forces in 16 of 23 major eastern Aegean islands, violating a treaty that has called for their demilitarization.

Akar also accused Greece of its “globally unprecedented” discrepancy in claiming a 10-mile national airspace, more than its 6-mile territorial waters.

“Greece is our ally in NATO and we expect it to stay faithful to good neighborly relations and to treaties it has signed,” Akar added.

Akar made no mention of Turkey's Fourth, or Aegean, Army, headquartered in Izmir, in close proximity to the islands he accused the Greek government of unlawfully militarizing. Turkey has presented the Fourth Army as a defensive, training formation.