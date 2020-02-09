MONDAY

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos will visit the Municipality of Maronia-Sapes in the regional unit of Rodopi in Thrace, where he will be made an honorary citizen.

State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis will travel to Zurich for meetings with FIFA officials.

The National Commission for Human Rights holds a seminar titled “Access to Greek Citizenship: An Administrative Approach” at the Athens Bar Association conference hall from 4 to 6 p.m. (Info: www.nchr.gr)

The Ministry of Agricultural Development holds an event in Alexandroupoli on the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in the presence of Deputy Minister Costas Skrekas.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue the December readings of its industrial production index.

Athens-listed company Pairis Plastics holds an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

TUESDAY

The Vessel Performance Optimization (VPO) Forum takes place at Divani Apollon Palace & Thalasso Athens (10 Agiou Nikolaou, Vouliagmeni). (Info: www.athens.vpoglobal.com)

In the context of the BRIDGE Project – Bridge for Researchers in Danger Going to Europe – the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) holds a conference titled “Policy Advice for the Integration of Researchers in Danger into the EU Job Market” at the Leonidas Zervas Amphitheater of the National Hellenic Research Foundation (48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens). To Wednesday, from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 a.m. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

Applied Professional Training holds a seminar titled “Human Resource Planning and Efficient Hiring” from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stratos Vassilikos Hotel (114 Michalakopoulou, Athens). (Info: 210.8143.341)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its January statistics on the issuing of motor vehicle licenses.

WEDNESDAY

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) hosts a seminar titled “Practical Issues on Golden Visas” at 4 to 9 p.m. (43 Academias, Athens). (Info: 210.362.3506, www.cecl.gr)

Coca-Cola HBC will announce its financial results for 2019.

The 6th Annual Medical Tourism Conference opens at the Grand Hyatt Athens hotel (115 Syngrou). To Friday. (Info: euro-events.co)

The Plastics Conference 2020 will take place at the OTEAcademy (Pelika & Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.plasticsconference.gr)

The National Documentation Center and Google Hellas organize a seminar titled “I Am Remarkable” on the subject of empowering women. Starts at 4.30 p.m. at Google Hellas headquarters (7 Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The European Multidisciplinary Seafloor and Water Column Observatory (EMSO) holds a conference in Athens titled “Preparing for UN Decade of Ocean Science” at the Divani Palace Acropolis hotel (19-25 Parthenonos). To Friday. (Info: emso.eu)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish a report on its November building activity survey.

THURSDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its survey on attendance at museums and archaeological sites in October 2019.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its industrial import price index and input and output price indexes in agricultural and livestock production for December, and the January data from its consumer price index.

SATURDAY

The 4th European Conference on Design, Modeling and Optimization opens at the Golden Age Hotel (57 Michalakopoulou, Athens). To February 17. (Info: www.ecdmo.org)

The European Conference on Materials, Mechatronics and Manufacturing (ECMMM) 2020 opens at the Golden Age Hotel (57 Michalakopoulou, Athens). To February 17. (Info: www.ecmmm.org)