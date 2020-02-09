EU, Greek security, defense officials meet
The Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Claudio Graziano discussed current threats the EU is facing with Greek National Security Advisor, Vice Admiral Alexandros Diakopoulos, Sunday.
A tweet from the Chairman's account said the two had an “interesting and frankk exchange of views” and agreed on the importance of having a “stronger and more credible Europe” in the fields of security and defense.
Earlier Sunday, Graziano met with Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos. “The #EU has the capacity to act also with the Military component. Now is time to translate intentions into concrete actions,” the Chairman's Twitter account said.