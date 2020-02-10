Balthasar Neumann Choir & Ensemble | Athens | February 12

Conducted by their founder and artistic director Thomas Hengelbrock, the Balthasar Neumann Choir & Ensemble will present Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (Pastoral), along with his Mass in C major in the Christos Lambrakis Hall of the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, February 12. Hengelbrock is also the founder of the Feldkirch Festival in Vorarlberg and was chief conductor of the NDR Symphony Orchestra from 2011 to 2018. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 11 to 60 euros. For bookings, visit www.webtics.megaron.gr or call the box office at 210.728.2333.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000