Posidonia 2020 on course to be biggest ever

This June’s Posidonia shipping exhibition is on track to set new records in exhibitor numbers and floor space, organizers stated on Monday.



More than 2,000 exhibitors from over 90 countries and tens of thousands of trade visitors from the global shipping community are expected to attend the event at the 50,000-square meter Athens Metropolitan Expo Center.



“Demand for Posidonia 2020 space is growing stronger every day, thanks to many new and even more returning exhibitors from every conceivable maritime industry sector and market segment,” said Theodore Vokos, managing director at Posidonia Exhibitions.



One of the key questions at Posidonia 2020 will be the impact the first six months of the implementation of low sulfur regulations have had on an otherwise high-flying sector which transports 90 percent of global trade.



Hellenic Chamber of Shipping President George Pateras commented: “Despite shipping’s small overall contribution to pollution, collectively the shipping community will continue to be innovative and groundbreaking in reducing greenhouse gases and CO2. This year’s Posidonia will give all players the opportunity to debate a plethora of pending issues from power limits to bunker levies, not forgetting the desperate search for 2020 compliant fuel.”



Theodore Veniamis, the Union of Greek Shipowners’ president, said, “The implementation of the global sulfur cap in marine fuels, with whatever challenges this has raised, and the ongoing discussions at the United Nations International Maritime Organization about the adoption of short and medium-term measures for the reduction of the CO2 emissions from ships are two of the most important issues that the Union of Greek Shipowners has been actively following.”