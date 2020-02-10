NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Students protest inadequate school funding, bill on technical colleges

TAGS: Protest, Education

High school students held a mass rally in downtown Athens on Monday calling for increased funding for education.

The students, who marched along central Panepistimiou Avenue, also demanded that the government “fill the gaps in teaching staff,” and address equipment shortages in schools, while they lambasted recently introduced legislation that equates university degrees with those awarded by technical colleges.

Minor scuffles broke out before the march ended.

